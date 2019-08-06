Style Bazaar turns festive mode on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 16th edition of Style Bazaar exhibition is back with a designer collection. The two-day pop-up offers a trousseau collection —from cocktail party to the big day — that one cannot resist. It’s the perfect opportunity to revamp your wardrobe with spring summer designs. Around 65 designers from all parts of the country will take part in the event.

Founder Sheetal Jain has curated a treasure trove of clothes, jewellery, accessories and gifts for the wedding season with glitz and glamour.

“For Raksha Bandhan, we have rakhis in silver and gold. For the wedding season, we have kanjivaram and designer wear,” she said. Style Bazaar encourages budding Indian design talents from across the sub continent to ensure that the fashionistas have something to look forward to each time. On display will be Banaras House’s finest Banarasi saris for the first time in Chennai. Consider pairing their saris with their clutches embellished with mother of pearl.

Besides this, expect quirky, fun, stylish and contemporary attire. Playing with textures, colours and surface ornamentation is the highlight of this edition’s festive collection. “Some of our esteemed designers are Kaifiyat from Lucknow, Varsha Balaji, Gifted-Home Decor Unique Sarees from Jaipur among the others. In the jewellery section, you will be floored by jewellery from Adan Jewelry and Sunflower-Stunning Jewelry. Their collection includes necklaces earrings, rings and bracelets and more,” Sheetal said.