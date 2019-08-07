Home Cities Chennai

Be ready to pay Rs 1,000 fine for helmet-less riding, Chennai police warns motorcyclists  

As the amended Motor Vehicle Act comes to effect in a few weeks, Chennai traffic police has issued a warning to  motorbike riders about the revised penalty amount.

Published: 07th August 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

File photo: Police enforcing the compulsory helmet rule near Kamarajar Salai. | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

Next time if you are charged Rs 1000 for riding without a helmet, you cannot say that you haven't been warned. The Chennai city Traffic police has sent a warning note to motorists who do not wear a helmet
since the recently amended Motor Vehicles Act is to be implemented in a few weeks.

According to the amendments passed in the Parliament recently, the penalty for riding without a helmet has been raised from Rs 100 to Rs 1000 and this is to be implemented in a few weeks.

The press release from the traffic police read that the victims of the road accidents these days were mostly young and 90 per cent of them died due to head injuries caused in accidents.

A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, told Express, "Earlier when the helmet rule was implemented in full force there were many incidents were the public assaulted and got into an argument
with the police personnel. Though the High Court was repeatedly requesting the public to wear helmets, when we enforced it, people were annoyed with us saying that we did not inform them of the rule
beforehand. So we are notifying the public now about the revised penalty."

He added that the traffic police have already started to penalise drivers and pillion riders for travelling without helmet. After the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act, the pillion rider will also be issued a fine of Rs 1000.

“Nobody can anticipate when and where an accident will take place. Even at a short distance of 10 feet to the destination, accidents happen and people lose their lives. Regardless of the number of awareness programmes being held among the public, road traffic accidents can be prevented only if motorists realize their responsibility and follow the traffic rules with self-discipline,” read the press release by the Chennai traffic police. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai traffic police helmetless riding MV Act penalty helmet fine traffic fine
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp