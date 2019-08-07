Best out of waste: Chennai garbage to fuel change

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: By the end of September 2019, the city’s garbage will reduce by another 700 metric tonnes (MT) per day, thanks to the plans chalked out by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to tackle garden and coconut wastes. An added advantage is that all of this would fetch the civic body, a good amount of money.

Garden waste to biofuel

The city generates more than 300 MT of garden waste per day including dead and uprooted trees, dried leaves and branches. While currently it is not being put to much use, by the end of September, the civic body would be earning about `3 lakh per day by converting this waste into biofuel cake.

According to Corporation officials, there are more than 35 industries in north Chennai that compress groundnut husk to make biofuel cakes. Similarly, the Corporation would be shredding the garden waste and selling it to these industries at the cost of `1,500 per MT. “High-speed shredders are being procured for the process at the cost of about `2.5 lakh each. Each zone will get one shredder and the industry workmen will pick up the husk from each zone,” said an official from the mechanical department.

Even if the Corporation spends `500 on workforce and electricity, it would still earn `1,000 per metric tonne.

Coconut shells to activated charcoal

About 100 MT of coconut shells are discarded in the city every day. Apart from this, there is a huge amount of tender coconut waste. From September end, this would be converted into activated charcoal that will be sold at `34 per kilogram, said Corporation officials.

Wastewinn Foundation empanelled by the City Corporation for wet and dry waste collection is a part of this project. Recently, a trial was carried out in Zone 15 in Sholinganallur and the results were said to be satisfactory. “A kiln was set up using two iron drums. While the outer drum contains tender coconut waste to incinerate, coconut shells are placed in the inner drum and combusted with minimal oxygen to convert it into charcoal. About 2.5 kilograms of coconut shells can be converted into one kilogram of activated charcoal, in just an hour. It is very profitable if implemented across the city,” said I Priyadarshini, founder,

Wastewinn Foundation.

Previously, a few coconut shells were sold at `3 per kg for their calorific value, meaning they can be an alternative to firewood. Yet it wasn’t economically viable because the scrap had to be loaded and transported, making it way costlier than `3.

Other wastes

According to official sources, a dealer from Sunguvarchatram, located about 60 kilometres from the city, has come forward to collect and take away thermocol waste whenever it reaches a mark of 350 kg.

Thermocol is harmful for the environment. It responds very slowly to bacterial decomposition in the soil, thus making the soil infertile. It also releases poisonous gases on burning, which can cause respiratory problems, or even death, when inhaled. The City Corporation is also devising a plan to address glass waste by tying up with kabadiwalas (waste paper mart). An update on it will be available by next month.

“This Public-Private Partnership model is to explore the power and efficiency of the private sector besides generating a lot of employment and to trigger the circular loop economy. It creates a win-win situation for both Corporation and private players,” said City Corporation commissioner G Prakash.