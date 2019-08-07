Do you want a tiny furball? get a hamster

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Living with someone who does not entertain animals makes it a difficult situation to adopt animals. Many buildings and apartments also do not entertain pets. There are many who are animal lovers but are left with no choice other than feeding strays.

But as they say, there’s always a solution to every problem, as pet lovers can adopt little fur babies — hamsters.

They belong to the family of rodents but are extremely cute to cuddle and play with.

There are different kinds of hamsters such as Syrian hamster, Winterwhite dwarf hamster, Roborovski dwarf hamster, Chinese hamster and many more. Hamsters are easy to care for and are completely independent. They are solitary animals and do not need much human attention as they can manage themselves.

That’s the biggest plus-point for working animal lovers who are lost in the hustle and bustle of cosmopolitan cities. We have no time to stand and stare but once we are home and hold the little furball, it de-stresses and relieves us from all the anxiety and stress we go through all day. Hamsters are funny even when not handled. They take up very little space and are extremely clean and groom themselves as much as a cat does.

When we think of economic maintenance, hamsters are cheap to keep, thus avoiding burning a hole in the wallet. All they enjoy eating are broccoli, sunflower seeds, carrots, other seeds and occasionally treats like cheese and fruits. They exercise on their own, if given a running wheel.

Hamsters do not shed, hence, no allergies. Only minimal cleanup of the cage is required. They are quiet mostly and rarely make any noise as they are nocturnal. They do not come out of the cage as they love their own territory and are well-accepted in no-pet apartments.

Hamsters are little explorers who love to explore their cages and in case they are let out, they come back to you with gifts such as a tiny leaf to a tiny paper piece.

However, the only con is they have a short lifespan. They live up to 3.5 years. Thus, if you are looking for a fur baby, go and adopt a toothy hamster that will keep you entertained.