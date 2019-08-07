Home Cities Chennai

Do you want a tiny furball? get a hamster

Living with someone who does not entertain animals makes it a difficult situation to adopt animals. Many buildings and apartments also do not entertain pets.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Living with someone who does not entertain animals makes it a difficult situation to adopt animals. Many buildings and apartments also do not entertain pets. There are many who are animal lovers but are left with no choice other than feeding strays.

But as they say, there’s always a solution to every problem, as pet lovers can adopt little fur babies — hamsters.

They belong to the family of rodents but are extremely cute to cuddle and play with.
There are different kinds of hamsters such as Syrian hamster, Winterwhite dwarf hamster, Roborovski dwarf hamster, Chinese hamster and many more. Hamsters are easy to care for and are completely independent. They are solitary animals and do not need much human attention as they can manage themselves. 

That’s the biggest plus-point for working animal lovers who are lost in the hustle and bustle of cosmopolitan cities. We have no time to stand and stare but once we are home and hold the little furball, it de-stresses and relieves us from all the anxiety and stress we go through all day. Hamsters are funny even when not handled. They take up very little space and are extremely clean and groom themselves as much as a cat does.

When we think of economic maintenance, hamsters are cheap to keep, thus avoiding burning a hole in the wallet. All they enjoy eating are broccoli, sunflower seeds, carrots, other seeds and occasionally treats like cheese and fruits. They exercise on their own, if given a running wheel.

Hamsters do not shed, hence, no allergies. Only minimal cleanup of the cage is required. They are quiet mostly and rarely make any noise as they are nocturnal. They do not come out of the cage as they love their own territory and are well-accepted in no-pet apartments. 

Hamsters are little explorers who love to explore their cages and in case they are let out, they come back to you with gifts such as a tiny leaf to a tiny paper piece. 

However, the only con is they have a short lifespan. They live up to 3.5 years. Thus, if you are looking for a fur baby, go and adopt a toothy hamster that will keep you entertained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp