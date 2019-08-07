Home Cities Chennai

Food security key in food technology

The valedictory function was held on Tuesday. Chief guest D Sabitha, additional chief secretary and managing director, Government of Tamil Nadu, distributed certificates to 400 students.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

370 students from 25 colleges participated  D Sampath Kumar; Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women held a two-day International Conference on Innovations and Technological Advances in Food at their college premises in Nungambakkam on Monday and Tuesday. The aim was to bring together researchers, food experts, students, entrepreneurs, state and central ministries, and corporates to discuss the many facets of food technology. The event saw the participation of 370 students from 25 colleges from across the country. The inauguration, which took place on Monday, was presided by principal Lalitha Balakrishnan, in the presence of chief guest and vice-chancellor of the University of Madras, Dr P Duraiswamy, and guest of honour and country director of Nutrition

International Sucharita Dutta. “In the earlier years, we saw how an increase in food production led to the Green Revolution. Now, technology is being used to not only produce but also process and package foods in a manner that befits the safety and quality standards of today. Creating food security is a key detail that we must take into consideration in a growing country like ours,” said Dr Duraiswamy. In her speech, Dutta spoke on the rising threat of malnutrition in India, with specific reference to overnutrition, using statistical data to place India in a global perspective. The two-day event saw posters and oral presentations by several delegates.

Technical programmes were also held on topics such as Cryogenic Grinding – A Novel Approach to Size Reduction in Spices, Nutritional Metabolomics, Innovations in plat proteins – a Vegan Alternative, Innovation in Grain Processing, and Design and Development of the Mechanical Chef. Some of the speakers included Dr R Parthasarathi, principal scientist, CSIR; Dr Murlidhar Meghwal, NIFTEM, Haryana; and Dr Shilpa Bhupathiraju, instructor in Medicine and Associate Epidemiologist, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The valedictory function was held on Tuesday. Chief guest D Sabitha, additional chief secretary and managing director, Government of Tamil Nadu, distributed certificates to 400 students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food security
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp