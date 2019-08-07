From their heart

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Small Idea and Mysticseaandme were among the 43 brands that participated in the By Hand from the Heart’s 27th pop-up edition. The founders talk to Vaishali Vijaykumar about their love for art and initiatives towards a cleaner Earth

Mini wonders, mega joy

A pizza on a pair of earrings, a teddy bear on a pen drive... You are looking at Shirali Patel’s miniature art of bite-sized beauties. Her work is labour- intensive that entails precision and perfection. Patel is on a mission to create big impressions with her small wonders. Patel was first introduced to miniature art at the age of 12 when she was living in Syria with her family. A visit to the local museum in Syria changed her perspective of art. She was so amused by the miniature art collection that she was adamant to buy them without knowing it was heritage property. Patel’s mother had to convince her otherwise.

This incident stayed in her heart. It re-surfaced as passion later in life when she was working in a corporate firm. “It was hard for us to differentiate our pen drives during presentations. I crafted a shoe from clay and attached it to mine. It became an instant hit among colleagues. Eventually, I decided to leave my job and pursue this art. After that, there was no looking back,” says the Ahmedabad-based bio-chemist-turned-miniaturist. What started out as a hobby developed into an online brand: Small Idea. Patel started sculpting everything from miniature books to shoes.

However, food is her favourite category and it’s evident from the variety in cuisine she has displayed on her Instagram page. “Food brings us all together. The minute I post a query regarding a regional delicacy, people show their affection through responses. First, I observe the picture of the dish. Then I replicate it to one-sixth of the size. It becomes difficult if I haven’t tasted them especially with south Indian food. Art helps me connect with clients and that gives me happiness,” says the artist. She spends eight to 10 hours in her studio. Her products are crafted with polymer clay — an expensive variety and a versatile medium. They’re are baked in a special oven and then heated to give it a hard texture. She wraps up the production around February and stocks up based on demand.

Festive seasons keep her busy. Her product line includes coasters, collar pins, pen drives, magnets, accessor i e s a n d bookmarks. “I haven’t explored the s o u t h e r n m a r k e t much. I predict the local audience based on what sells well. Bookmarks are a hit in Chennai which means there are more readers. I also design them based on trends. You might find Game of Thrones theme when the series was a rage,” she said. The cupcakes are baked to perfection with a cherry on the top. The donut is glazed with icing. The dosa is crispy and served with three varieties of chutney. The artwork looks real and good enough to eat. Patience and an eye for detailing help her achieve the best results. Patel’s clientele extends abroad, especially the US. She ships globally and packs her final products in heaps of coloured tissue papers to avoid damage. The artist wants to specialise in miniatures of staple food across the country.

Sea, skin and sustainability

Soaps made of green gram and turmeric, and shampoo bars made of soap nuts and curry leaves caught our attention. The scent is refreshing, texture is rough and shows scrapes of peels embedded on the surface. We pick a bar to get a touch-and-feel experience. Sustainable skincare options have caught the attention of many discerning shoppers which was evident from the beeline at the two-day exhibition. Mysticseaandme by Santhi Ponraj is one such brand that offers a variety of handcrafted bars prepared from traditional ingredients available at home. “It was my daughter-in-law’s idea to start this business. She’s also pursuing it abroad. Two women work at our factory unit in Tondiarpet.

The bars are mainly made of essential oils and a small percentage of caustic soda. The bars take a month to cool and dry, and are delivered in mandhrai’ leaf plates. There is zero waste from the production,” says Ponraj. The brand is an extension of a larger cause. Santhi is fighting for an ecofriendly environment and a cleaner sea. The product line has four varieties of soap. The bars comprise natural elements like neem, aloe vera, rose petals and karpooravalli. The combination of ingredients used in each bar works on specific benefits. “Payasam is a soap bar made of coconut, rice and cardamom. Rice beholds an array of ferulic acid, allantoin, tyrosinase and vitamin B that provides protection from sun, deep skin repair, prevents excessive production of melanin, promotes new cell production and increases collagen.

Cardamom contains high vitamin C, and in combination with rice, it battles against ageing skin and reduces the effect of sun damage. Coconut pulp is a great moisturiser, anti-inflammatory and keeps the skin supple,” shares Ponraj. Five varieties of shampoo bars are available. They’re said to last for two months. “We’ve used hair-nourishing ingredients in all varieties. Our ancestors treated their silky hair with arappu leaves made into a paste. Along with detoxifying neem, the bar helps in preventing scalp infections. We’ve used hibiscus and flax seeds. Hibiscus is well-known for its potential benefits of helping sprout new follicles, flax with omega-3 fatty acids ensures healthy hair shaft. Lignans and estrogenic properties of flax reduce hair fall due to hormonal imbalances. They just need to be put in presentable forms with fancy names to convince the younger generations,” she says. They ship across the city.