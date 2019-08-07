Home Cities Chennai

In Chennai, a lake turns into a parking lot

A lake originally spread across 2.5 acres in western outskirts of the city has vanished and now a fenced parking lot stands at the spot.
 

Published: 07th August 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Buses and trucks stationed at the fenced parking lot which was once the Adayalapattu lake near Millennium Town Phase 1 Madurvoyal in the city. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

An entire lake, originally spanning around 2.5 acres, has gone missing in the village of Adayalampattu near Vanagaram, an upcoming residential locality in the Western suburbs of Chennai. In its place now is a neatly fenced parking lot for mini trucks and private buses.

The lake, which was connected to the Ayanambakkam lake and the Maduravoyal lake, had served as the primary source of water to the village. Until a decade ago, the village, known for copious groundwater, had a large area of cultivated land including mango groves.

However, when Express visited the spot, rows of mini trucks and buses were parked behind a seven-foot gated compound wall on the land where the lake once was. The parking lot also had a small building with five rooms.

According to documents accessed by Express, the survey number 52/1 where the parking lot stands, has been marked as a tank, spanning 46.64 grounds. The documents also showed that the survey number 52/2 has been classified as ‘Natham’ (poramboke).

Arockiasekar D, president of the Millenium town plot and flat owners association of Adayalampattu, pegs the current value of the encroached land at around Rs 50 crores.

“The encroachers somehow got a patta for 52/2 which is a small piece of land and expanded occupancy to 52/1 which is the waterbody. Now, all of it is under their control,” he said.

“The encroachment did not happen overnight. Over a period of ten years, the encroachment was expanded bit by bit so it didn’t particularly catch anyone’s attention. Now, we realise that the entire lake is gone,” he added.

Adayalampattu houses 1,800 families today. While they have been saved from a water crisis all these years due to the availability of groundwater, residents said they were not sure how long it will last.

“We had three borewells in our apartment. Water would be available at around 30 feet. This year, all three borewells ran dry. As a village where the population only keeps increasing, we have to reclaim our waterbodies to be able to sustain,” said a resident of VNR Milford apartments in the village, one of the apartments recently constructed in the area.

When contacted, a local revenue official admitted that the waterbody has been encroached.

“Action will be taken soon,” said the official. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dried lake parking space Chennai water crisis Vanagaram poramboke land
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp