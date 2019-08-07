Home Cities Chennai

Mother-daughter duo to conduct a programme on waste segregation 

 Triplicane residents have stepped up their effort to assist the government in its plan to chalk out different measures each month to tackle the humongous amount of waste in the city.

Picture for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Triplicane residents have stepped up their effort to assist the government in its plan to chalk out different measures each month to tackle the humongous amount of waste in the city.

Umadevi Rajagopalan, centre head of Kids Campus International Pre-School, Triplicane (KCIT) will conduct an awareness programme on an important topic of solid waste management — source segregation. It will be held near KCIT on Car Street, Triplicane at 4.30 pm on August 8. R Nataraj, Retd. IPS officer is the chief guest of the event.

“Recently, the civic body removed the dust bins in the area to make the streets bin-free and encourage segregation at source. However, the public was even hesitant to dispose of the waste in the stipulated time that the conservancy workman arrives. I felt we need to inculcate a sense of responsibility and came up with the idea of this awareness programme,” said Umadevi, who has been practising source segregation for a couple of years now.

Umadevi’s daughter, Neharika Rajagopalan, founder, Desha Dhwani, an initiative to create awareness on mental wellness, will deliver the keynote address. “My two-year-old son sings a rhyme Clean up Trash. It is about how sorting waste in the right bin helps the environment. As the rhyme plays, he segregates waste into the right bins. If a two-year-old can understand and do, it is evident that it is a simple concept and anyone can do it,” said Neharika.

People from all socio-economic backgrounds have been invited. “It is happening in an open space because we wanted the passersby to join. You need not hold a degree to protect the environment and we are doing our part,” she said, adding that the most difficult part in source segregation was to initiate it.

