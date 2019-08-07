Home Cities Chennai

No fresh blood: Real Estate Regulatory Authority filling vacancies with pensioners

It could be done through the chairperson of the authority and tribunal, respectively. 

Published: 07th August 2019 06:25 AM

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

Nearly four months after the State government allocated Rs 12.91 crore for filling up 38 posts in Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) and Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate (TNREAT), more than 20 posts have been filled up, with most of them being pensioners from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), according to a top TNRERA official. 

Currently, TNRERA and the real estate appellate is running by recruiting pensioners from CMDA and experts fear that if the due recruitment process is not carried out, then the department could face difficulties in functioning. 

This comes after the government appointed former bureaucrat K Gnanadesikan as TNRERA chairman. Gnanadesikan told Express that retired officials from CMDA have been drafted into the vacant posts and that almost 20 of the 26 posts have been filled as there was a need for experienced hands. Association of Professional Town Planners (APTP) president K M Sadanand has questioned the recruitment process. He said that the TNRERA should have assessed the requirement of manpower and begun the recruitment process by inducting fresh hands. 

“When a new department is established, fresh blood needs to be infused as this will result in continuity in the department for the next 30 years. If they continue with pensioners, then they have to keep on filling the post as it’s short-term,” he said. It is learnt that TNRERA and TNREAT have to fill the posts as per TNRERA rules of 2017. It could be done through the chairperson of the authority and tribunal, respectively. 

TAGS
TNRERA RERA Real Estate
