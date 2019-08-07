Home Cities Chennai

Pets fill your world with happiness, says Actor Gul Panag

I got Vegas to give company to my older beagle, Milo. After Milo left us, Gina came in to be Vegas's companion and took over our lives. Vegas is now eight and Gina is six.

I got Vegas to give company to my older beagle, Milo. After Milo left us, Gina came in to be Vegas’s companion and took over our lives. Vegas is now eight and Gina is six. Both are female beagles.
We play fetch in the garden every evening. They get their exercise and I get my dose of fresh air.
I believe pets fill your world with happiness. Every day is special with them. They are immediate mood enhancers and your best and most faithful buddy. 

I am extremely passionate about my love for animals. I have had pets most of my life.  They are the true meaning and example of what unconditional love signifies. Getting your own dog at home comes with a lot of responsibility, something I wasn’t quite ready for, even though I wanted a pet. The matter was taken out of my hands when my boyfriend (now husband) surprised me with Milo on my birthday. It was fait accompli after that. Milo adapted to my life and was probably the most travelled dog with more frequent flier miles than most people. 

When we travel for short durations, it’s disheartening to leave them back. Even on long trips, finding a hotel that will allow pets is a challenge.
 

