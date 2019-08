Chennai power shutdown: Check the full list of areas to have electricity cut on Friday

By Express News Service

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed.

AVADI: N.M Road, Nandhavana Mettur, Thirumalai Rajapuram, Kannikapuram, Nehru bazhar Avadi, Kasthuribai Nagar.

KOTTIVAKKAM: KK Road, Bharathi Avenue, Kaveri Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, 1 st to 3 rd street AGS colony, 1 st to 21 st street venkateshwara nagar, New colony, Palgalai nagar, Kottivakkam kuppam, Thulakkathamman street, ECR Road.

ADYAR: Kamaraj Salai, Muthulakshmi salai, Gangaiamman koil street, Anna street, Ambedkar st, Periyar st, Kalakshetra road, EVR st, MGR st, Jeevanandham st, Valmiki st, Sriram Nagar main road, Lakshmipuram (1 st to 6 th street), Canal Bank Road, Gandhi nagar.

INJAMBAKKAM: Seashore town, Panaiyur kuppam, Quidemilath street, Adhiyaram nagar, Panaiyur ECR main Raod, J-nagar, Panaiyur, Bharathi avenue, ECR Enjambakkam to Akkarai, Sea cliff, KK salai, Copper Beach, Sheashadhri avenue, Iskcon temple road, Vimala garden, Harama Krishna

road, Rajiv avenue, TVS avenue, Akkarai village, Gunal garden, Pebble Beach, Jagajeevanram Avenue.

ATHIPATTU: Athipattu Pudhu nagar, Athipattu, Nandiambakkam, Kettupalli, Cheppakkam, Mothumedu, Kattupalli Industrial Area, KR Palayam, Tamil Kuranchiyur.

SOWCARPET WEST AREA: Ramanujam st, Vinayaga muthali st, Thambinayakan st, Muniyappa st, Kothaval Chavadi, Errabalu st, Mannady area.

KONDITHOPE: Wall Tax road, Wood warf st, Amman koil st, Telegraph Abbai st, North Wall road,

ANNAPILLAI AREA: Annapillai st, Palliappan st, Mullaha sahib st, Perumal Mudhali st, Narayana Mudhali st, St.Muthaiah st, Goodown st, Govindhappa st.

MINT AREA: Mint st, Thulasingam st, Periya Naicken st, Chinna Naicken st, NSC Bose road, General Muthaiah st,

L.C. MUDALY AREA: TV Basin st, PKG area, Thandavarayan st, Arunachalam st, Thirupalli st, KN Agraharam, Layor Chinna Thambi st, K.N.Tank road, Petha Naicken st, Iron Manga st.

JATKAPURAM: Kalyanapuram Housing Board, Walltax road, Jatkapuram, Kanthappa st, Murukappa st, NSC Bose road, Ela Kanthappa st, Edayapalayam, Ponnappan st, Vengatrayan st.

CHINABAZAARI AREA: Ramanam road, Authiyappa st, Vaikunda Vaithiyar st, Kalathipillai st, Irulappan st, Elephant Gate st, Chandrappa st, Ayya Mudhali st.

PULIANTHOPE: Basin waterworks st, Veerappan st, NSC Bose Road.

WALL TAX ROAD: Wall Tax main road, M.S. Nagar Housing Board, Wood Warf-I,II,III Lane, Kannaiah Naidu st, Perumal Mudali st, Kondithope Police Qtrs., Padavattamman st, T.A. Naidu st, Theru Lane, Pedunaicken st, North wall road, Audiappa st, Govindappa st, Godown st.

TONDIARPET: G.A. road full area, Thandavaraya Mudali st, Balu Mudali st, Police Quartrus, Kappal polu st, Balu arunachalam st, J.P Koil st & Washermanpet part area.

ADAYAR IIT AREA: Gandhimandabam road, Naidu st, Kottur garden, Kottur 4th main road, River view road, Navab garden, Kotturpuram housing board, Pumping station, Science city.