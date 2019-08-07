The magic of music

Sneha George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: We often associate music with relaxation and stress reduction. For many, music is an important part of daily life. Some rely on music to get them through their morning commute while others tune into their favourite playlist to stay pumped during workout. Many even play music while cooking or doing chores. Because of its rhythmic and repetitive aspects, music engages the neocortex of our brain, which calms us and reduces impulsivity. Playing instruments can encourage emotional expression, socialisation and exploration of various therapeutic themes like conflict, communication and grief. Focus: Classical music is a winner at helping you focus. It increases the efficiency of the b r a i n in pr o c e s s i n g information.

Expression: The next time you’re finding it hard to talk about or express your emotions, try turning to music for help. Creating your music — whether simply strumming a guitar or composing lyrics to a song can help you express and process your emotions. Social connection: Music can stop you from feeling isolated whether it’s sharing playlists with your friends or meeting like-minded people at your favourite band’s next gig, music connects people. Creativity: Did you know that listening to or making music allows your brain to think creatively? So, whether it’s a creative project you need to complete or some new ways to improve your mood, try some different types of music and see what works best for you. Motivation: You need to clean the house/study/get some exercise, but you just can’t get off the couch? Use your favourite music as a motivational force.

Music has the power to inspire, but it also has psychological effects that can improve your well-being. Instead of thinking of music as pure entertainment, consider incorporating it into your everyday life for health benefits. (The writer is a counselling psychologist at Fortis Malar Hospital)