Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Traffic diversion for Independence Day rehearsals  

Motorists taking the Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai or Anna Salai have to take a longer route on Aug 8, 11 and 13 due to traffic diversion for I-Day rehearsals

Published: 07th August 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image of traffic diversion for I-Day rehearsals.

By Express News Service

The traffic at Kamarajar Salai will be diverted on Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday from 6.30 am owing to the rehearsals ahead of the Independence Day Celebrations.

The stretch on Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge upto RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

The vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, MuthusamyBridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner.

Vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai through Rajaji Salai may take the route via NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

The vehicles coming from Muthusamy bridge or Anna Salai and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner or Kamarajar Salai through Flag Staff Road may take route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and Anna Salai, Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai traffic diversion
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp