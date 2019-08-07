Chennai: Traffic diversion for Independence Day rehearsals  

By Express News Service

The traffic at Kamarajar Salai will be diverted on Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday from 6.30 am owing to the rehearsals ahead of the Independence Day Celebrations.



The stretch on Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge upto RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic.



The vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, MuthusamyBridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner.



Vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai through Rajaji Salai may take the route via NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.



The vehicles coming from Muthusamy bridge or Anna Salai and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner or Kamarajar Salai through Flag Staff Road may take route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and Anna Salai, Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

