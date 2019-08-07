Home Cities Chennai

Vishnu gave darshan to Sage Brighu here

Pavazhavanna Perumal, the presiding diety, has four hands and is in a seated posture under the five-hooded serpent Adisesha

Published: 07th August 2019

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Vishnu temple dedicated to Pavazhavannar in Kanchipuram is one of the 108 divya desam or temples praised in the Tamil verses of the Azhvars (12 important devotees of Vishnu). It is one of the 14 divya desam in Kanchipuram. Thirumangai Azhvar has sung one verse in praise of the deity enshrined here. According to the Sthala Puranam (traditional story connected with this temple), God Vishnu gave darshan to Brighu Maharishi as Pavazhavannar when he prayed here to atone for his sin. There is a five-tier gopuram adorning the entrance, the base of which reveals architectural features of the 16th-17th centuries AD.

On entering the enclosure (prakaram), there is a mandapam of the Vijayanagara style of architecture leading to the principal sanctum. The presiding deity, Vishnu as Pavazhavanna Perumal, has four hands and is in a seated posture under the five-hooded serpent Adisesha facing west under the pavazha vimanam. In his upper hands, Pavazhavanna Perumal holds the sankha (conch) and the chakra (discus) while the lower hands are in the abhaya (blessing) and varadha (boon-conferring) mudras. The utsava-murti (processional deity) is Vishnu standing with four arms flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. To the right of this deity is sage Brighu standing with hands in anjali.

Goddess Lakshmi, consort of God Pavazhavannar called Pavazhavalli Thayar and also known as Pravalavalli Thayar, is enshrined in a separate sanctum. There are also sanctums for Andal and for Manavala Mamuni who was one of the revered Sri Vaishnava preceptors (Acharyas). There are some metal icons in this temple like Navanitha-Natya-Krishna (Krishna dancing with the butter-ball in the hand) and Chakrattazhvar (Sudarshana), the personification of the discus of Vishnu. Outside the temple and close to the gopuram is the sacred tank named Chakratirtha.

