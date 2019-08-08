A week after fire at BSNL exchange, 9,000 lines still remain disrupted

C Shivakumar and Martin Louis By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT has been a week since a major fire at one of the blocks of the BSNL exchange in Harbour area snapped several thousands of landline connections. Till date, Chennai Telephones has managed to restore only 80 per cent of the connections. At least 9,000 lines are yet to be restored.

Speaking to Express, Chennai Telephones spokesperson G Vijaya said the exchange handles 29,000 working lines and 3,000 broadband connections. Of these, 20,000 lines have been restored till date. She said BSNL director Vivek Bansal had held a meeting with the officials here to discuss the revival plan.

The Harbour exchange, housed in a 5-storey building, is a major centre for Chennai Telephones. Now, small exchanges linked here have been re-routed to other major exchanges. “This was possible due to our vast network and teamwork which enabled rerouting of services quickly,” Vijaya said.

However, officials admitted that complete 100 per cent restoration of services will take time. Several major establishments including the collectorate, Customs House and Indian Bank among other had their connections snapped. Small establishments say their businesses have been impacted.

“Now, I have to rely on customers who call on my mobile to place orders. But I have shared only my landline number with customers, as the mobile number is personal,” says TS Mythili, who works with Sarala Industries in Krishnan Koil Street. The firm manufactures equipment required to make biscuits.

In the vicinity, Syed Ali, the owner of Tip Top tea shop, also rues that his business has been affected. “We had customers calling in to order bajjis and tea. The landline was what I had been using. Now, I am stuck.” Internet connection is still down in many areas of Sowcarpet.