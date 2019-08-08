An evening of food, nostalgia and recognition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the birth anniversary of late A Vijayakumar Reddy, Savera Foodie Boss Awards 2019 was held at The Savera Hotel on August 6. The Savera Group has instituted this special culinary award to celebrate small eateries and vendors of repute in the city. This is in remembrance of Reddy’s love for food and the award is said to be a recognition and appreciation to inspire professional growth in business with localised innovation.

The ceremony was presided over by the current managing director A Ravikumar Reddy and joint managing director, A Nina Reddy. “My brother and I used to try out cuisines from different eateries. Pakoda was his favourite and more like our family dish now. If not for experimenting and taking inspiration from these street shops, we wouldn’t have built a successful business model with multi-cuisine restaurants. He knew what he wanted and would get it done with utmost dedication and passion,” said Ravikumar Reddy, brother of late Vijayakumar Reddy. Several establishments from the streets of Chennai were analysed on the basis of taste, quality, presentation, hygiene, innovation and eco-friendly presentation by a special jury from Savera. Reviews on social media and popularity were also taken into consideration, of which ten shops were selected. The winners were felicitated with a cash prize of `10,000 and an award.

“We’re open to collaborating with street food shops. We’d probably even conduct food trails to expose patrons to good food that the city can offer. Chennai has many such places that deserves to get recognised and we will do our best to bring them to the limelight,” said Nina Reddy, wife of late Vijayakumar Reddy.

The award function will be held annually during Madras Day along with the birth anniversary of A Vijayakumar Reddy. The jury also picked 10 important and influential people in Reddy’s life and awarded them a personal memento. Friends and family members shared their fond memories of him.

Winners

 SundariakkaKadai, Marina Beach  Chatwala, Nungambakkam  PodiIdli,

T Nagar  Bhai Kadai,T Nagar  Seenabhai Kadai, Sowcarpet  Kasim Kadai, Panagal Park

 Alsa Mall Sandwich Shop, Egmore  Atho Burmese, Parrys  Jannal Kadai, Mylapore  Thattu Idli Kadai, Kilpauk