Home Cities Chennai

Bids to smuggle 1.4 kg gold worth Rs 55 lakh at Chennai airport foiled

Customs officials foiled bids to smuggle in 1.4kg gold worth Rs 55.25 lakh and cigarettes worth Rs 67,000 at Chennai airport in the last two days.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Gold bar

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials foiled bids to smuggle in 1.4kg gold worth Rs 55.25 lakh and cigarettes worth Rs 67,000 at Chennai airport in the last two days. On Wednesday morning Barakath Ali (27) and Abdul Khadir (39), both hailing from Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Dubai by SriLankan Airlines flight, were intercepted at the exit of the airport arrival hall and their personal search resulted in gold cut bits found concealed in their pant pockets.

During questioning, they also admitted to have concealed gold in rubbery paste form in their rectums. On extraction, gold totally weighing 771 grams, worth Rs 29 lakh, was recovered. On examination of their checked-in luggage, 24 cartons of Dunhill, Benson and Hedges cigarettes, worth Rs 48,000, were recovered.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, Sherzath Ahamed (20), hailing from Chennai, and Mohamed Nizar (27)
from Tiruchirappalli, who arrived from Dubai by an Indigo flight, were intercepted and on personal search, one was found to have gold cut bits concealed in his pant pocket and on persistent questioning, both admitted to have rectum concealment of gold in rubbery paste form.

On extraction, gold weighing 494 grams worth Rs 18.62 lakh was recovered. On examination of their checked-in luggage, eight cartons of Gudang Garam cigarettes worth Rs 19,200 were  recovered.

Similarly, on Tuesday night, Hithayadullah Sahubar Sathik (34), hailing from  Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Colombo by Indigo flight, was intercepted and gold totally weighing  202 grams worth Rs 7.62 lakh, was recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai airport gold smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp