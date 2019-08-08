Home Cities Chennai

Chennai, not wearing helmet can cost your life, or Rs 1,000 fine

In the recent days, traffic police across Chennai and other cities in the State have adopted innovative measures to encourage motorists to use helmet.

Published: 08th August 2019

Police have been using a carrot and stick approach in dealing with violators of the helmet rule in the city | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, you will be charged not Rs 100, but a whopping Rs 1,000 as fine for riding without helmet. The city traffic police have sent a warning to motorists, saying that the recently amended Motor Vehicles Act will be implemented within a few weeks. The amended Act, passed by Parliament, has raised the penalty for riding without helmet to Rs 1,000.

In the recent days, traffic police across Chennai and other cities in the State have adopted innovative measures to encourage motorists to use helmet. They were seen thanking riders wearing helmets at some spots, while distributing sweets and chocolates to those riding without it, along with a message about the upcoming rule.

A press statement issued by the department said most victims of road accidents were young, and that 90 per cent fatalities were due to head injuries. “Earlier, when the helmet rule was being implemented in full force, there were many incidents of scuffles and arguments with police personnel,” said A Arun, additional commissioner, traffic.

“Though the High Court was repeatedly requesting public to wear helmets, when we enforced it, people were annoyed. They said we had not informed them of the rule beforehand. So now, we are notifying the public in advance about the revised penalty.” He said the traffic cops had already started to penalise pillion riders travelling without helmet.

“Nobody can anticipate when and where an accident will take place. Accidents happen and people lose life even at a short distance of 10 feet. ...accidents can be prevented only if motorists realise their responsibility and follow the rules with self discipline,” the press statement read.

