Crime news

By Express News Service

Men steal ATM cards, swindle Rs 20,000

Chennai: Unidentified burglars broke into an under-construction house in Aminjikarai and stole four mobile phones and two ATM cards. They then used the cards to make Rs 20,000 worth purchases, as the OTP was sent to the mobile phones they had stolen. The victims, Kaalith, Navusath, Bablu and Regan, are carpenters from Delhi. They were working at a construction site in the city. “They left the main door unlocked and went to sleep Tuesday night, which is when the incident happened,” police said.

Two die during visit to Aththi Varadar temple

Chennai: Two elderly people died allegedly of suffocation while visiting the Athi Varadar temple on Wednesday morning. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Lakshmanan (70) from Pollachi and Rathinam (65) from Nilgiris. “The duo had come with the family to visit the deity. Lakshmanan was standing in the queue, around a kilometer away from the temple when he collapsed and fainted. Rathinam who visited the temple was returning back to the bus stop when he also fainted,” said a police officer. The duo were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The Vishnu Kanchi police registered a case.

Three held for stealing 12 two-wheelers

Chennai: City police arrested three persons on Wednesday and seized 12 two-wheelers which they allegedly stole from Ayanavaram. Following the complaints of bikes being stolen from the locality, a police team inspected the CCTV footage available in the neigh-bourhood, and arrested Ganesh Kumar (26) from Ayanavaram, Parthiban (35) from Tiruttani and Sellayya (24) from Virugambakkam. Twelve stolen two-wheelers were recovered from them. The trio was arrested and remanded under judicial custody. With crimes increasing, cops have been asking people to install CCTVs.