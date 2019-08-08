International workshop on livestock gene editing held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) is contemplating to carry out research work on livestock gene editing, in collaboration with the Washington State University. As a first step towards the project, an international workshop on livestock gene editing was conducted at the Madras Veterinary College on Wednesday. At the workshop, the researchers from the Washington State University gave an insight about livestock gene editing, to the faculty and students of the veterinary college here.

Notably, the Washington State University has signed an MOU with the State veterinary university, under which student exchange programmes have been taking place. Now, both the universities aim to carry out joint research work on gene editing of livestock. “In our university, researchers are working on gene editing of livestock as it is the need of the hour. We will be happy to involve researchers from TANUVAS,” said Ram Kasimanickam, a faculty of Washington State University.