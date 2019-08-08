Home Cities Chennai

Life is what you bake out of it

Inspired by her mother and British cooking shows, Usha Seetharam’s goodies are baked to comfort every weary soul with bites of joy

Published: 08th August 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chocolate salted caramel cake is her specialty. She insists that everybody sample a slice. Meanwhile, she takes a piece of tart and fills it with vegetable stuffing. This is Usha Seetharam for you. Exuberant, multi-tasker and a people’s person, Seetharam is the home-baker you want to have on your speed dial. After all, her bakes can cure every ache and comfort every weary soul. No wonder then her Instagram page, Ushbakeistan, is the virtual land with real goodness-filled goodies.

“My mother is a big inspiration. I vividly remember those round ovens she used to have. We had to lift the lid off, put the cake inside, and wait for the bell to buzz. I purchased a similar model of an oven in 2001. The aroma of freshly baked cake or bread gave me an adrenaline rush. The journey began then and there’s been no looking back,” said Usha. One of her first trysts with cooking was rose milk. The frothy delicious drink with crushed ice was her favourite. Seetharam is an environmental science graduate and has a Masters degree in Communication from Manipal University. She was born and raised in Bengaluru. The home-baker moved to the city in 2002. She worked in the corporate field and also in the radio industry for a brief period. In 2008, she got into professional baking after attending workshops. She took part in an event organised by Home Baker’s Guild in 2011. After intermittent breaks, she has ventured full-time into baking for the past one year.

“My mother is a fantastic cook. I vividly remember her snack item called gold coin. Round slices of bread would be coated with mashed potato and then deep-fried. She would top it with onion slices, chutney and sev. She would go for all kinds of snack workshops to ensure that our evening tiffin wasn’t repetitive. I have her recipe books till date and those gathered from my friends’ mothers. Alongside baking, I love regular cooking as well. I grew up with guests around and that’s also a reason why I love hosting parties,” reminisces Seetharam.

The first cake she baked was for her husband’s birthday — a chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream and coconut topping. Usha loves watching British cooking shows and takes inspiration from the techniques she watches on screen. “My lactation cookies for feeding mothers are popular. I’ve personally eaten them and they’ve helped me to a great extent. It’s eggless and has millets, jaggery, oats, flax, oats, fenugreek, and artisan chocolate. Alongside this, themed cakes, cookies, bread loaves and tarts are regulars,” she said. Usha wants to master the nuances and fine-tune the processes of baking. She hopes to excel in her field while taking it slow. Usha takes orders and delivers across the city.

For details, Instagram and Facebook page: Ushbakeistan or call: 9940196209

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp