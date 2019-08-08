Preparing for I-Day: Traffic restrictions on beach road from Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traffic movement on the Kamarajar Salai will be changed on Thursday (today), Saturday and the following Tuesday from 6.30am, owing to the rehearsals ahead of the Independence Day celebrations to be held on August 15, Thursday.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge upto RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

The vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai, intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai, may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road, to reach Parry’s Corner.

The vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai, intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai through Rajaji Salai, may take the route via NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road, to reach Kamarajar Salai.

The vehicles coming from Muthusamy bridge or Anna Salai and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner or Kamarajar Salai through Flag Staff Road, may take the route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road, to reach Parry’s Corner and Anna Salai, Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.