Rapping a revolution

Saravanan aka MC Sanna, founder of ITRA, who recently became the first Indian to bag the VIMA Asian Music Award has been redefining Tamil rap culture    

Published: 08th August 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

In Chennai, rappers get together to jam once in three months under ITRA

By RK Srividya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Back in 2008, little did Saravanan Shankar know that listening to Yogi B’s Madai Thirandhu on a blaring speaker with a group of junkies would change the course of his life. In the ensuing musical journey, Saravanan founded the Indian Tamil Rappers Association (ITRA) in 2014, under the guidance of Yogi B. “It is my long struggle that strengthened me to form ITRA,” says Saravanan aka MC Sanna. Recently, he became the first Indian to bag the VIMA Asian Music Award in the Best Hip Hop Song of the Year 2018 category for his song Champion.

This 31-year-old is a pioneer in nurturing Tamil rappers’ community in the state. “There were hardly 10 rappers in Chennai in 2008. Our jamming sessions invariably happened in front of tea stalls at least once a month. Since 2014, especially after founding ITRA, I have been organising a Hip Hop gig ‘Revolution’ — a first-of-its kind in south India —- in the city. Within four years, the participants increased from 25 to 65,” he shares.

The fountainhead of rapping, which is one of the five important elements of Hip Hop culture, is spontaneity. “When the lyric is pre-written, it is called cypher. Otherwise, rappers take up freestyle battles,” he says. About his award-winning song and a chance to work with popular Sri Lankan Tamil rapper Ariyan Dinesh Kanagarajan (ADK), MC Sanna says, “At a time when I was looking for a locus in life alongside successive rejections in job interviews, an opportunity to work with ADK came my way. Champion, the life story of a Tamil BBoy, was produced in his guidance. Now, Jack Styles and I are the label artistes from India for ADK’s Rap Machines.”

The struggles of an artiste are known by another. MC Sanna too attributes his success to fellow rappers and musicians who stuck with him through thick and thin. “My sweet soldiers MC Bhashi, MC Valluvar and Dr Shandy; and friends in the industry Tenma, Arivu and OfRO have been a huge support and inspiration. Working with youngsters, bubbling with energy and crazy ideas, has helped me redefine the art form from the streets using my mother tongue,” he explains.

Welcoming the industry’s digital growth, he says that platforms like Spotify have decreased the chances of piracy. “Soon, the music business in the digital era will be revolutionised by the new-age independent artistes,” he hopes.

MC Sanna has collaborated with music director Yuvan Shankar Raja for an untitled Sivakarthikeyan film in Tamil. It is expected to be released before Diwali 2019. Besides, he is currently working on a song Jaikirom, which is expected to impress the music fraternity with its old-school hip-hop. His Rap Machi, a single released on July 25, is doing the rounds on the Internet.

