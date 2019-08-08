Soon, intelligent traffic signals to ease 12 junctions

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: Soon, traffic signals at 12 places in the city will become smart! Meaning, they will be able to optimise traffic flow automatically. According to the draft Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Chennai, these smart signals will regulate traffic real time, and will be implemented in the next 10 years at an estimated cost of Rs 360 crore.

This intelligent system will have sensors, which can assess the speed and trajectory of approaching vehicles, and adjust the timing of signals accordingly. The vehicle information is then distributed to other, nearby intersections. Signals at those intersections will use this data, collect data of its own and regulate the vehicle movement accordingly.

Sources say this system is designed to effectively respond to rapid variations in dynamic traffic conditions. For instance, by predicting the traffic volume from upstream intersections, it can reduce congestion by automatically turning on the green signal. By doing so, these smart signals can also play a role in reducing air pollution.

This is also expected to reduce delay and queuing, besides ensuring efficient movement of pedestrians and cyclists and, thereby, reducing the severity of crashes. The report, interestingly, has suggested that such smart signals be set up in 296 intersections across the city.

As per traffic police data a total of 407 signals are managed across four zones of east, west north and south. Signal synchronization activities have not been taken up in the city so far, though there have been some pilot studies in certain areas. This project is part of a Japanese development project.

WHERE WILL THEY COME?

 Flower Bazaar  Washermanpet  Madhavaram

 Anna Nagar

 Ambattur

 Pulianthope

 T Nagar

 Adyar

 Mount Road

 Vepery

 Mylapore

 Triplicane