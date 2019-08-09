68%  seats in B.Arch course filled in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI; Though engineering colleges in the state are struggling to remain afloat with almost 52 % of vacant seats in engineering courses, things are somewhat better for B. Arch (bachelor of Architecture) course.

The counseling for B.Arch course concluded on Thursday and 1,234 students have taken admissions against 1,810 available seats. As per the figures provided by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission(TNEA) committee, a little above 68% seats have been filled up during the counseling.

The TNEA committee officials said in B.Arch course 1,810 seats were available in the state and 1,827 candidates had applied for it.

The in-person counseling for B Arch course began on August 6 at Central Polytechnic College, Taramani. On the first day, 299 candidates were allotted seat while on August 7 the 1000 candidates were called for counseling and 681 were allotted seats. On Thursday, 427 students were called, of which 254 students took admission.

“The counseling for BArch course concluded today on a smooth note,” said T Purushothaman, secretary of TNEA committee.

According to education consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi B Arch has its own popularity. “B.Arch courses always attract students from urban areas as students from rural areas don’t prefer it. The course is mainly seen as a self-employment course so candidates interested in setting up their own thing or interested in the sector take up the course,” said Gandhi. He further said that last year also almost 67% of the B Arch courses were filled up in the state.

Even the student preferring for B.Arch courses have their own reasons for selecting it. “B.Arch course is very interesting. Even if you don’t get placement or job opportunities we can always work individually and make ends meet,” said Krithika D, a student who took admission in the B.Arch course.