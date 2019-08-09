No prohibition on individual possessing two gun licences

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that there is no prohibition on an individual obtaining licences for possessing two firearms.

Justice MS Ramesh passed the orders based on a petition moved by SR Kumar, a businessman, who sought to quash the orders passed by the Nagercoil collector.

The court said, “In the instant case, the reason for refusal is that the petitioner owns SBBL ( Single Barrel Breech Loading) gun and that does not form a part of the circumstances stated under Section 14 of the Arms Act and hence, the order itself is illegal.

A mere reference to possession of SBBL gun license will not disentitle the petitioner to possess a revolver license also. Consequently, it can also be said that there cannot be any precondition for the petitioner to surrender the SBBL gun for the sake of possessing a revolver and as such, the submission of the learned Additional Government Pleader in this regard is unacceptable.”

The petitioner had applied for a licence to possess a revolver and the superintendent of Police, Nagercoil declined the request. Based on the report of the SP, the collector rejected the request.