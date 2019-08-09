Home Cities Chennai

No prohibition on individual possessing two gun licences

The Madras High Court has ruled that there is no prohibition on an individual obtaining licences for possessing two firearms.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that there is no prohibition on an individual obtaining licences for possessing two firearms.

Justice MS Ramesh passed the orders based on a petition moved by SR Kumar, a businessman, who sought to quash the orders passed by the Nagercoil collector.

The court said, “In the instant case, the reason for refusal is that the petitioner owns SBBL ( Single Barrel Breech Loading) gun and that does not form a part of the circumstances stated under Section 14 of the Arms Act and hence, the order itself is illegal.

A mere reference to possession of SBBL gun license will not disentitle the petitioner to possess a revolver license also. Consequently, it can also be said that there cannot be any precondition for the petitioner to surrender the SBBL gun for the sake of possessing a revolver and as such, the submission of the learned Additional Government Pleader in this regard is unacceptable.”

The petitioner had applied for a licence to possess a revolver and the superintendent of Police, Nagercoil declined the request. Based on the report of the SP, the collector rejected the request.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court gun licences
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp