Review suspension of HR&CE additional commissioner, State govt told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to review the suspension of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Additional Commissioner M Kavitha, who was arrested by the Idol wing for her alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds meant for making two idols for Ekambareswarar temple in Kancheepuram last year.

Disposing of the petition, Justice V Parthibhan in his order, observed that even a charge sheet has not been filed in the criminal case filed against her. The court has also asked the government to review the order of the suspension passed and consider the representation of the petitioner dated November 20, 2018, and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law and on merits, within a period of four weeks. Kavitha served in the department for 22 years.