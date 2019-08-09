Sewage polluting pond at residential area off OMR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sewage from a local industry and houses is being directly let into a pond in the southern suburbs of Chennai for the last few days. Local residents say this has rapidly deteriorated the condition of the Pillayar Koil pond at Thalambur, Navalur, which is an upcoming residential area off the city’s IT corridor on the Old Mahabalipuram Road.

The underlying reason was the absence of an underground drainage system in the locality and usually the sewage was just let into the open stormwater drains, which are originally meant for rainwater. These drains until recently were taking the sewage to a land of about 15 grounds. Earlier this week, a path was cut allegedly by a few people in the area to let the water drain from this land into the Pillayar Koil pond.

When contacted, Thalambur BDO said he would inspect the area and push for further action. “If the problem stems from a lack of underground drainage system, we’ll see if we can send a proposal to the Collector,” said the officer.