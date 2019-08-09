Speeding motorist falls off Irumbuliyur flyover, succumbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A motorcyclist allegedly driving at high speed lost control and fell off the Irumbuliyur flyover on Thursday morning. He died on the spot in the impact of the fall from the 40-feet high flyover, said police.

The victim, Ramakrishnan, aged 21 and a resident of Padi, was riding his motorbike around 7 am when he is believed to have hit the parapet wall of the flyover and was thrown off onto the service lane beneath, along with the bike.

"He seems to have lost control of the vehicle," said the investigating officer of the case. Police said high-speed driving could be the reason for the accident. Ramakrishnan suffered severe head injuries and was rushed by the people present at the spot to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Ramakrishnan was working as a mechanic in a private auto spare parts manufacturing company at Padi. Chromepet traffic investigation registered a case and further inquires are on.