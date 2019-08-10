100 NGOs from 22 Tamil Nadu districts to dine for a cause

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Battle of the Buffet (BoB), an annual fundraising dinner event organised to support non-governmental organisations based out of Tamil Nadu will be held on October 2 at Trade Centre, Nandambakkam. Celebrated as part of Daan Utsav, a festival of giving, BoB has raised close to Rs 27 crore since its inception in 2009.

This year, United Way Chennai will be hosting BoB with 100 NGOs participating from around 22 districts of Tamil Nadu.

“This is Chennai’s largest fundraiser event. The BoB event at Trade Centre features sumptuous food and the best of entertainment, sponsored by Chennai’s leading star hotels. The NGOs who’ve tied up with us will sell donor passes for the event and the money they make can be utilised for their projects. So, the objective is to bridge the society and various social causes through a series of fun and interactive sessions,” said S Prasanna, volunteer, BoB.

This year’s projects include Girl Child Education Empowerment project by Vishvodayaa Trust, I am the Change Scholarship by Team Everest, Expansion of Medical Testing Unit by Amar Seva Sangam, Sponsor Children at the national inter-orphanage talent festival, Nakshatra by Bhumi and Spectacle Seva by Sight Care Foundation.

BoB has tied up with United Way for the purpose, which will be providing a matching contribution of 25 per cent (for funds up to Rs 5 lakh). “For instance, if an NGO raises Rs 1 lakh, they will get an additional amount of Rs 25,000 for their project,” said Prasanna. Interested individuals who want to take part in the event can visit: bob19.letzchange.org