A life or death narrative on stage

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years ago, a group of young theatre enthusiasts, passionate about taking theatre to schools and public, came together and formed Mirrorz, a semi-performing theatre company. Several months, multiple open mics and five productions later, the group is busy rehearsing for their sixth production — Choice of a Shellfish.

City Express caught up with Aarthi Srinivasan, the brain behind the words of the play. “The idea of the play is premised on this — what would you do, if you were going to die in seven hours? I took that premise, interlaced it with a social issue and weaved it into a script,” says Aarthi, a 20-something who was formerly the convenor of the SRM dramatics club.

‘Everything in life has a purpose. You, chickens, lions at a circus or even people who show up at your door one fine afternoon. Some can be weird, some can be scary. Some can even come to play games with you. But these visits go, the choices you make matter. It could change your life or you could wind up dead. You make the choices,’ reads the synopsis of the play on Mirrorz’s Facebook page.

Curious, we ask Aarthi to give us a peek into the creative process of the play. “It took me a day to write the story. But, it’s very close to my heart. I have tried to weave in a tale, based on how we represent people from the LGBTQIA+ community. I’ve often observed that people from the community are portrayed in certain media, films, and shows, with shades of several stereotypes — sometimes unintentionally and sometimes intentionally,” she shares.

“I didn’t want to feature any of those stereotypes in my play. I wanted to write a story where LGBTQIA+ people are represented without any bias or stereotypes. I’ve been having this idea for quite sometime. When our next production was finalised, I decided to blend the idea,” she says.

The play will be a tapestry of philosophies weaved together about choices, time, and death, which make an appearance in the form of the grim reaper.

Aarthi feels that south Indian theatre has a long way to go when it comes to representation of LGBTQIA+ people. “Giving a regular representation is important. In our script, there are modern twists and dialogues on what happens when a person dies,” she explains, adding that her favourite scene in the play is the prelude where a normal afternoon nap turns into a life or death situation.

“Everything we do, the choices we make have a connection. It’s like the butterfly effect... human complexities and ideas that are much bigger will be addressed,” she says. The words by Aarthi have been visualised into expressions and movements by Rohit Prasannan, director of the play. “Over the last five years, I’ve worked with Rohit several times. His vision compliments mine — he visualises every word and pieces the characters together. Two weeks before the rehearsals began, we decided and visualised the characters, their mannerisms and other aspects of the play,” she explains.

The cast includes Cedric Mathew, Rohith Bhatt, Roshini Razdan, Sidharth Tyagi and Tanya Singh.

The theatre group has successful productions including Kaveri and Vechi Senjuruvom to their credit. “We are in talks to direct and stage a full-fledged Tamil play next month. We are quite excited,” she adds.

(‘Choice of a Shellfish’ will be staged on August 18 at Alliance Francaise of Madras. Tickets are priced at `250. For details, visit: bookmyshow.com)