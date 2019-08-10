Andhra Pradesh agrees to release Krishna water for Chennai

By Express News Service

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured to release Krishna river water to Chennai to overcome the drinking water scarcity after all the reservoirs have gone dry, according to a top Metro water official.



The official said Andhra Chief minister met Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar along with Public Works Secretary, Metro Water managing director and other officials and agreed to release water after the ministers handed over a letter to Reddy on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, requesting

immediate release of drinking water through the Telugu Ganga canal.



The Metro water official said that as per the agreement with Andhra, eight TMC feet of water should be released to Tamil Nadu in between July to October. Since Andhra has got adequate rainfall, the Andhra Chief minister has ordered officials to release the water.



To a query on when the water would be released., he said it will depend on when the sluice gates of Kandaleru are opened.