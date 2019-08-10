Chennai residents hope for a brighter future

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defunct or non-operational street lights are among the most important civic concerns for the residents of Chennai. With no traffic lights for more than three years, driving on the 200 feet Radial Road between Pallavaram and Thoraipakkam has become a herculean task.

As the 10.6-km stretch connects GST Road to OMR, traffic has increased three-fold in the past few years, according to official records. Yet, a major part of the road remains unlit. Motorists rue that even the stretches with lights installed do not serve their purpose as they are dim. “Visibility is low. The road is full of potholes and unscientifically built speed breakers. When vehicles coming from the opposite side flash high beam, the driver cannot see anything and that is when accidents occur,” said Venkatesh Jayaraman, who works in Tambaram.

Crossing the road after nightfall is a deathtrap, say pedestrians. “With speeding vehicles coming from both sides, it is impossible to cross the road. Motorists can only see us when they get close and often end up in fatal accidents. We are risking our lives every day due to the sheer negligence of the authorities,” said K Gopal, a resident of Pallikaranai.

Unlit roads have made commute unsafe for women. “My wife was groped by a couple of men last week when she was walking towards Pallikaranai. It has spiked crimes involving anti-social elements and cases of theft,” said Gopal. Officials could not be contacted for their response on the issue.