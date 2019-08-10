Designed to delight

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After graduating from School of Architecture and Planning — Anna University in 2015, architecture graduates Anjanakshi and Soundaryan were scouting for simple, functional and culturally relevant product ideas. The duo realised that products available in the market need to evolve in terms of design to cater to the current generation. The friends began coming up with sustainable ideas for everyday living and corporate gifting under Wallistry in September 2017.

The website was officially launched in October 2018. Blending their architectural ideas and design background, they crafted a prototype of a terracotta water bottle. “We wanted to start with something basic. The product had a good reach and people started asking for smaller sizes. We have two versions — 500 ml and 750 ml. The model is kept minimal and sleek. Cork is used as lid. We will also introduce a one-litre bottle soon. This material is said to keep the water cool,” said Anjanakshi, co-founder, Wallistry.

Their limited product line offers coasters, bottles, journals and dabara-tumbler sets. The six-member team functions out of a studio in Adyar. The brand has collaborated with artisan clusters from Villupuram and Pudukottai.

The raw materials used in their products comprise acacia wood, terracotta and stoneware.

“We’ve paid attention to minute details so the products are genuine. The books have a wooden cover with intricate designs inspired by our Indian culture. These are worked on by artists across the

city. The papers in the book are acid-free and have a shelf life of 50 years. Likewise, in porcelain stoneware, there’s a minimal amount of lead. We’ve removed that portion in the glazing process making it safe for use,” she said.

The team ensures a survey is conducted before introducing a new product in the market to address the needs of the clients and consider their feedback. Every product has a story card with information including who made the product, what goes into it, the features and how it benefits a customer. These are considered to be versatile and sustainable gifting options.

“We want to try black terracotta material. Our next project is stationery items. We want to bring books that can be used as sketchbooks, planners and notebooks by September,” said Anjanakshi.

Wallistry is taking part in pop-ups and conscious markets.