Chennai

Donate while devouring a meal

 Here’s your chance to experience the joy of giving while relishing a hearty meal on Sunday at the Viswajayam Foundation’s Dine and Donate fundraising event.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Here’s your chance to experience the joy of giving while relishing a hearty meal on Sunday at the Viswajayam Foundation’s Dine and Donate fundraising event.
The Viswajayam Foundation embarked on its unique journey of providing housekeeping (cleanliness and hygiene) services at Government Hospitals in 2013. As the foundation celebrated its sixth year of existence on July 10, the foundation thought it was time for the next edition of the Dine and Donate event, the last of which was conducted on Republic Day last year.

“We are expecting about 500 people to attend the event this year,” said Sekar Viswanathan, one of the organisers. “It is a free will donation and people can walk in and contribute how much ever they feel like. We are hoping to raise about `15-20 lakhs to help with our primary focus which is housekeeping in government hospitals. The lunch we are providing is a typical South Indian thali or Thanjavur sappadu and it will be zero waste. No plastics, paper cups or anything of the sort will be used.”

It is not just a sumptuous meal that one can expect but a treat for the senses too. Breakfast will be served up to 9:15 am after which at 9.30 am there will be a Bharatanatyam recital by Dr Sahana Selvaganeshe followed by ‘Praana — The Essence of Life’ by Anil Srinivasan and Sikkil Gurucharan at 10.30 am. The final performance at 12:15 pm will be the Namasankeertanam by Prashanthi and Group. Lunch will begin to be served from 12 pm onwards.

The foundation prides itself in having a dedicated facility for cancer (oncology) at the Government Royapettah hospital, which is operational 24 hours a day, all through the year. Recently, it commenced services at the paediatric oncology ward of ICH (Egmore Children’s Hospital) for free.

The foundation strives to maintain hygiene and cleanliness at all wards, toilets and every square inch of the hospital premises. It uses biological disinfectants and sodium hypo chloride that is produced in-house for captive consumption. Regular swab tests are also conducted to study and check the growth of any microbes and pathogens to ensure high hygiene standards.
The event will be held on Sunday at Sree Geetha Bhavan, Gopalapuram. For details, call 9380022773

