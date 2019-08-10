Drop your e-wastes in these bins set up by Chennai Corp

Chennai: Chennai residents may now get rid of electronic waste (e-waste) the right way with the city Corporation conducting its 'e-waste collection drive' from Saturday until August 17, at all zonal offices.
Unused computers, laptops, monitors and accessories, mobile phones, tablets, sat navs (satellite navigation systems), handheld devices, headphones, cables, printers, fax machines, cameras and other small
appliances are to be collected through the drive.
Before dropping off the waste, residents have been advised to create a back up of data and delete them. The waste can then be left in the collection bins to be set up in each of the 15 zonal corporation offices in the city.
At a time when appliances are constantly updated, the increasing generation of e-waste results in various environmental and health hazards. Improper disposal of e-waste may result in pollutants such as lead, mercury and cadmium which in turn, may lead to health hazards through exposure- reproductive issues, kidney damage and skin irritation among others. The heavy metal may also pollute groundwater and find their way to other water bodies.
Chennai: Chennai residents may now get rid of electronic waste (e-waste) the right way with the city Corporation conducting its 'e-waste collection drive' from Saturday until August 17, at all zonal offices.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Jammu and Kashmir senior cop Imtiyaz Hussain posts video of bustling Kashmir streets ahead of Eid
Railways waive freight charges for relief materials to three flood-hit states
Kerala floods: Toll touches 60, state limps back to normalcy
Social harmony help save lives in flood-affected areas in Karnataka-Kerala border villages
Maharashtra floods: 30 dead and 10 missing in five districts of Pune division
Prabhas has the most amazing heart, says 'Saaho' co-star Shraddha Kapoor