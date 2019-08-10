Drop your e-wastes in these bins set up by Chennai Corp

By Express News Service

Chennai: Chennai residents may now get rid of electronic waste (e-waste) the right way with the city Corporation conducting its 'e-waste collection drive' from Saturday until August 17, at all zonal offices.



Unused computers, laptops, monitors and accessories, mobile phones, tablets, sat navs (satellite navigation systems), handheld devices, headphones, cables, printers, fax machines, cameras and other small

appliances are to be collected through the drive.



Before dropping off the waste, residents have been advised to create a back up of data and delete them. The waste can then be left in the collection bins to be set up in each of the 15 zonal corporation offices in the city.



At a time when appliances are constantly updated, the increasing generation of e-waste results in various environmental and health hazards. Improper disposal of e-waste may result in pollutants such as lead, mercury and cadmium which in turn, may lead to health hazards through exposure- reproductive issues, kidney damage and skin irritation among others. The heavy metal may also pollute groundwater and find their way to other water bodies.