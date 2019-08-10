Home Cities Chennai

Giving drawing its due

Art Houz is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Dot Dash Line and its Narrative’, on the idea of drawing being an independent art form.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Art Houz is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Dot Dash Line and its Narrative’, on the idea of drawing being an independent art form. The inspiration for this exhibition emerged from the fact that drawing is losing its lustre as an important form of expression within the contemporary milieu, as the digital medium and virtual world are offering immense possibilities of acquiring images without having to go through the cerebration or ideational process.

“Many artists are of the opinion that skill need not be the criterion for creating a drawing and that the computer mouse will provide the substitute,” said Dr Ashrafi S Bhagat, curator of the exhibition and art historian, critic and independent curator. “But they fail to understand that it is the human hand which is manipulating the mouse to obtain the imagery required. Thus, whatever the means, skill continues to be the chief criterion. Hence the central aim was to highlight the varied possibilities of evolving drawings through a language that could be figurative or abstract. The crux of the idea is to make use of any of the elements individually, as the dot or dash or line, or in combination to create a narrative that could be premised on the artists’ own emotional journey.”

Artists included in the show are Anjani Reddy from Hyderabad, SG Vasudev from Bengaluru, PG Dinesh from Kerala, Avinash Karan from Varanasi and Mark Rathiraj, Parvathi Nayar, Siva Balan, RM Palaniappan, Venkatapathy, Vijay Pichumani and RB Bhaskaran from Chennai. 
According to the curator, ‘drawing’ covers, in general, all those representations in which an image is obtained through markings in ink, pencil, coloured pastels, charcoal, etc, either in a simple or elaborate manner. In this sense, she said, drawing is the basis of every pictorial experience, particularly that of painting.

“The most fundamental convention accepted as the starting point for drawing is the dot, which gets extended as a dash and further stretched becomes a line or the stroke. Even if drawing is the first step in the artistic process, it does not necessarily mean that it is extemporaneous or always spontaneous in character; a certain type of finished work which is intended to appear extemporaneous are left in the stage of drawing, such as caricatures or illustrations.”
The exhibition will be at Art Houz on August 23, 6.30 pm onwards. For more details, contact 42107100.

Art and the artists
The central aim is to highlight the varied possibilities of evolving drawings through a language that could be figurative or abstract. Artists included in the show are Anjani Reddy from Hyderabad, SG Vasudev from Bengaluru, PG Dinesh from Kerala, Avinash Karan from Varanasi and Mark Rathiraj, Parvathi Nayar, Siva Balan, RM Palaniappan, and RB Bhaskaran from Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp