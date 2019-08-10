Home Cities Chennai

Leather for a lifetime

The January Leathers is going one step beyond the staples in leather bags.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The January Leathers is going one step beyond the staples in leather bags. We’re accustomed to think of brown or black when it comes to the choice of colours for leather goodies. But Swati Chandrasekhar, founder of this homegrown label, has redefined the palette. She has also worked with new types and forms of leather that are freshly sourced and manufactured into products.

“Leather is majorly considered an export material. It’s a common practice to use scrapes of used and leftover leathers for local products while the best ones are sent abroad. I’m strictly against it. Our leather comes from Ranipet, Kolkata and sometimes even Italy. A leather fair is organised around February, and we get exposed to many types at the event. We work with four varieties of leather at present and foil leather is one of them. The process happens at green tanneries where the effluent is recycled and reused,” said Swati who is an engineering graduate from Anna University.

Swati, who was earlier taking care of family business, heads a team of six and works out of a studio at Guindy. The January Studios started a year back. The brand offers totes, handbags, doctor bags, wallets and slings. They come in colours like powder green, fuchsia, dark navy, antic copper, maroon and metallic gold and silver. “Doctor bags sell well in Chennai and Bengaluru. Slings are popular in the north. I feel that indie brands offer style, sensibility and price points to play with. People might be brand conscious but they always support homegrown brands. I want to offer premium leather at affordable prices,” she said. 

The brand manufactures bags based on demand. Each artisan can work on a maximum of one bag per day. Their latest project is to incorporate technology into leather. One of their products Lumiere tote has a light, which is  placed inside a small box and covered with a pouch. One can turn the switch on to light up the bag. This is useful especially when there are not many enclosures and the lining inside is black. The light has rechargeable battery. 

“We’re working on getting a USB charger inside the bag. Nothing can beat leather when it comes to bags. The material is long-lasting. I’m not confident about vegan leather and it’s sustainability aspect. It’s more like PVC leather, and we also end up paying a bomb. It’s my ambition to redefine the leather market and introduce more options,” said Swati. 
The January Leathers ships globally and has a set of patrons abroad. Customisation is possible. Delivery takes a day or two depending on the model and number of bags ordered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp