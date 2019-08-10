Home Cities Chennai

Making music mobile

AD Live Trio uses wireless instruments to give their performances a more interactive feel. The band also experiments with their music  styles and sound to compete in a rising market.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Setting up the stage for a concert is a time-consuming task — from lighting and sound mixers to cables, everything needs to fixed, tested and good to go live. But here’s a city-based ensemble, AD Live Trio, which has been saving time by being minimalistic and redefining stage performances by going wireless.

“AD Live Trio was formed specifically to present a compact and unique set-up on stage, coupled with a beautiful selection of songs,” shares Achutha Kumar, drummer-percussionist and founder of the troupe, which consists of Srikanth on Aerophone and Sheik on Keytar. 
Talking to CE about how the concept was ideated, he tells us about a rare instrument — the Zen drums. “That piece of the instrument has been redefining modern drumming. It’s a midi controller. For a performer, moving without the limitation of a wire, playing and interacting with the audience is important. This instrument came in handy for that. Very few people in India own this instrument and I am one among them. This thought of interacting with the audience during a performance, shaped our concept,” shares Achutha who also owns three other bands — Pranetra (an independent fusion band), AD and the Band (ft. playback singers and super singers), and Project Triplet (ethnic western band), under the wing of AD Live Entertainments.

“In a wireless world, where we have made everything from communication to cooking wireless, why not make music wireless? We usually walk into the crowd with wireless gear and play the requested songs. The audience energises us and we thought, ‘Why not be with them and play what they love?’,” he says. 
The band has so far performed in the IBCN International Business Conference 2019, Sutherland Business Excellence Leadership Awards, SBI Annual Family Meet 2019, ILDCON and Indian Market Place 2019.
“The response we have received has been amazing. With the wireless concept, our audience gets to experience something new,” he says. 

The band uses a wide range of instruments including the Zen drums, Aerophone, Keytar, and synthesisers. “These instruments are unique. They are rarely used in concrete and enable performers to connect with audiences,” he says.
The ensemble’s creative process changes from event-to-event. “Sometimes we don’t stand on the stage and perform the conventional way. We enter from different points and start playing — like a flash mob of sorts. This piques the audience’s interest. We also experiment with various styles and invent new sounds to keep the crowd on their feet,” he says. 

According to Achutha, the city’s live music scenario is expanding its horizons. “There is a lot of competition and there are new expectations every day. We are working towards giving our best,” he says. 
The band has been working on blending different genres of music. They will be soon be performing at corporate events for companies like Audi, MRF, HP. “We also have some interesting international projects lined up. We will be performing in Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp