Man makes 20 hoax calls claiming bomb at CM’s residence, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a man who allegedly called up the police control room at least 20 times, claiming that a bomb would go off at the residence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. According to sources, on 7 August, at 8.30 pm, the police control room received a call from an unidentified man saying that a bomb would go off at the Greenways Road residence of the Chief Minister at any moment. The information was found to be a hoax, but in the meantime, the man called the police 19 more times, informing them about a bomb waiting to explode. “The Cyber Cell police identified the caller as Vinod Kumar (33), a resident of Parasakthi Nagar, who worked as a driver. Police subsequently arrested him from his house. He called the police control room from his mobile phone in an inebriated condition. Vinod Kumar was arrested twice last year for making similar hoax calls,” said a police officer.