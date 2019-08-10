Missing’ posters for public wells amuses Chennai village, confuses Panchayat staff

Nirupama Viswanathan By

In a scene very much like Tamil comedian Vadivelu’s 2008 comedy ‘Kinnathe kaanam’, villagers of Bharathi Nagar, A colony near Edapalayam off Red Hills, woke up on Wednesday morning to 100 ‘missing’ posters around the village, that declared two wells missing.



The posters were seen on the median strips, local bus stops and outside shops in the area. While in Vadivelu’s case the well was never built, residents of Bharathi Nagar said that here, the two wells had indeed existed, albeit 15 years ago. Both these public wells that had been located on Natham (poramboke) lands, had since been closed.



Barely a kilometre away, the phones in the local Panchayat office have not stopped ringing since Wednesday. Staff fear they would be subjected to an inquiry for two wells that were closed before most of them had begun to work here. No one seems to know who pasted these posters.



“This happened a long time ago and the wells were closed because the villagers themselves had wanted to do so when water was available in plenty in the overhead tank. Now, they have raked this issue up and everyone keeps asking us what happened to the wells- over phone and in person,” said an Alamathi Panchayat staff.



Bharathi Nagar, a part of ‘A’ colony in the village of Alamathi, houses around 80 families, many of whom are wage labourers and some who own small shops in and around Red Hills.



The two wells mentioned on the poster are located on either ends of the same street. While one was located on the side of the street, the other was located in the middle of the road. Both had been in use for many years until public water taps were installed for the settlement, said residents. When Express visited the spot, the concrete road laid on the well had worn out, allowing a glimpse of the bricks that had surrounded the well.



“This village has plenty of open wells, many of which are present even today. In this particular well, my family and I had drawn water for many years. Then around 15 years ago, it was closed off,” said Devi R, a 68-year-old resident of Bharathi Nagar for 30 years now.



Pointing to the bricks G Dhakshinamurthy, a 58-year-old resident of Bharathi Nagar, said that at that time when no one had refrigerators, this well was the source of ‘ice cold’ water during summers.



“Both the wells were closed because we got water from the public taps and we thought at that time that it was not necessary. Now, with many open wells in other parts of the village being renovated and used, people may have realised their mistake and made the notices,” he said.



While the posters had allowed the residents here a few hearty laughs, they said none of them from the village had pasted them. “We are also on the lookout for whoever put these up. I have asked everywhere but no one knows who it was,” said Sekar, the former Panchayat president. Also on the lookout for those who put the posters up, were the Alamathi Panchayat staff.