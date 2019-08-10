Plan to reclassify waterbody may get nod next month

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fourteen years ago, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had denied permission to reclassify a six-acre site at Nandambakkam here, which had been classified as a waterbody under the Second Master Plan, for primary residential use.

Now the same proposal has been notified by CMDA, which has sought suggestions and representations regarding the proposed reclassification after earlier rejection in 2005 and 2009. Former planners say the project will automatically get the green signal next month due to lack of opposition from non-governmental groups and activists.

According to documents accessed by Express, Blue Nile Properties has twice put forth application seeking reclassifications, and both had been rejected.After the initial proposal was rejected in 2005 to reclassify the land use from recreational use zone to primary residential zone, the developer again applied for reclassification of the land on December 30, 2008. The CMDA which inspected the site, at that time stated that the land had been assigned as Adyar river (waterbody). “It is also found that the site lies between the river margin, low-lying area and there was no road as shown in the sub-division plan of the developer,” CMDA had said then while rejecting the proposal.

Surprisingly, the proposal was taken up again after 14 years after the developer approached the housing secretary with claims that he had got a patta and No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Public Works Department, which is the custodian of the river.

While it is not known how the developer got the patta and NoC for the residential project, the matter was put before the appeals committee on March 25, 2019 which went through the past files.Based on the contention of the developer that the site is one of the largest extent of private lands located on the banks of Adyar river, the appeals committee forwarded the project to CMDA. The then housing secretary urged CMDA to consider the case afresh after conducting site inspection.

This resulted in CMDA now seeking reclassification of the land use from water body to prime residential use zone to construct school and residential building thus violating the diktat of courts that water bodies in the State should be protected.

A former Anna University professor for urban engineering K P Subramanian said the fault lies with CMDA as the reclassification is done on a piecemeal basis due to pressure rather than a holistic way as mentioned in the Town and Country Planning Act.

The professor, who has opposed the expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Area in Madras High court, says that CMDA has failed to review the first and second master plan every five years. He said reclassification of water body and agriculture land for urban development is not accepted.

The biggest cause of water crisis and flooding is relaxation of planning norms and reclassification of land every now and then. The land use plan has been altered frequently but the irony is that no official from the CMDA has been made responsible, sources said.