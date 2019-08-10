Home Cities Chennai

The northeastern tickle

There are, however, a lot of aggregator pages that do plagiarise content without giving credits to the artiste.
 

Published: 10th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Ruchika Jain
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Known for his topical comedy, immense love for his hometown Shillong and videos on prevalent social problems of the northeast, Abhineet Mishra has successfully found his footing in the world of comedy. The stand-up comedian who was recently in the city for a private show talks to CE about the influence of comedy in the socio-political landscape of the country, challenge of content creation, and handling trolls. Excerpts follow:

Do you think topical comedy, such as the kind you focus on, is bringing a change?
Stand-up comedy as an art form has historically made a lot of impact, especially when humour and wit have been used to highlight a key issue. In my case, I have experimented with some variations of stand-up comedy to deliver the symbolic message I believe in, and the impact has been seen. The Meghalaya Miners video I first put out in this format helped in some small way to bring the issue to the fore much like my latest project on the Assam floods. Attention, funds and intent to help — all of it has flowed in for the causes I had the privilege to represent.

You are from the northeast and you speak a lot about and for it in your videos. How well is it 
received during performances in other parts of the country?
Honestly, jokes on the northeast aren’t very relatable. At least that has been my experience. I think humour is best received when I can draw a personal correlation with it. The northeast has had the misfortune of not being spoken about as much. Hence, the blank faces in the audience, which I sometimes see after telling a northeast joke, is not a surprise. It is symptomatic of a larger level of disconnect, not just with jokes, but also regarding awareness and appreciation. 

Your video about the country’s and government’s apathy towards northeast flood has gone viral. Do you think that this might change people’s attitude towards the region?
Yes. I say that more in hope than belief. But, hope holds me.

You have shared instances where strangers have slid into your DMs and criticised you, your family, and also threatened you. How do you deal with such trolls? 
It’s fine until it is harmless. Even a personal attack is fine but when trolls go about commenting on my family or threatening to cause damage, it becomes a little fatiguing. Often, I ignore them because irrespective of what my view is on their views, I will still defend and appreciate their right to make themselves heard. Sometimes, trolls are the best dessert to have after a tiring day. They make for great content.

Do you think comedy should focus on societal issues when people are attending shows to forget problems surrounding them?
People are stressed because of societal problems. Talking about those problems through the lens of comedy will help them heal, even if momentarily. The audience wants to be a part of your story, and a societal problem, in some way or the other, plagues them too. So laughing off these problems is cathartic for them too.

Where is your content inspired from?
I have been a big fan of George Carlin; that man showed some spine. He made us believe that stand-up comedy has the words ‘stand up’ in them. He stood up for what he believed in and that is inspiring in so many ways.

Do you think that Indian stand-up is politicised?
Not really. The comedy scene in India is in its infancy for us to make those statements. Political affiliations do come out in some of the sets certain comedians perform. But, it’s fun to hear an alternate perspective wrapped in bombs of laughter.

Who is your favourite stand-up comedian?
George Carlin will be at the top forever. I am a big fan of Nishant Tanwar, Abhishek Upmanyu and Abijit Ganguly when it comes to Indian comics. Among international comics today, Trevor Noah is my favourite.

There are a-dime-a-dozen stand-up comedians, how does one sustain? 
Stand-up comedy offers enough for a comic to sustain — both in terms of money and work. We all evolve into our own niche and an audience builds around that. But yes, finding and 
establishing that niche is very important.

How do you ensure that content 
is relevant, engaging and humorous?
It takes a lot of concerted effort to research content, write jokes around them, test them in front of a live audience, and then perform as part of a solo show. Awareness about what is relevant is important. I love reading the news and having worked as a journalist has helped me in culling the exciting from the mundane.   

Is there an issue of plagiarism in the comedy scene too?  
It happens a few times when comics come up with similar observations for a given set-up. But, as the industry is small and well-knit, we talk it out and clear the air. There are, however, a lot of aggregator pages that do plagiarise content without giving credits to the artiste.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp