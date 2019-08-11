Home Cities Chennai

Artificial insemination in cattle with sexed semen soon in Chennai

The sexed semen technology allows preselecting of the sex of the calves as in the insemination process sperms that are capable of producing only female cattle

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Madras Veterinary College will soon start artificial insemination in cattle using sexed semen. The breeding technology will enhance female calves production in the state, said a senior faculty of the college.

The sexed semen technology allows preselecting of the sex of the calves as in the insemination process sperms that are capable of producing only female cattle, as over 90 per cent sperms would carry X chromosomes, are used.

According to sources in the college, the authorities have plans to start the artificial insemination in cattle using sexed semen within the next six months. Camps will be conducted in different districts and the procedure will be carried out.

Prior to this, awareness camps will also be conducted among farmers of districts about the technology and its advantages.  

“The animal husbandry department has decided to implement the artificial insemination through sexed semen in the state to give a much-needed boost to the dairy farmers. The state government has decided to procure sexed semen from best agencies in other states. Even the Centre is also promoting the technique,” said a senior faculty member of the department.

Notably, since the late 1990s, artificial insemination in cattle using frozen semen is being practised in the state.  

According to sources, a laboratory will be set up to store the sexed semen similar to the ones in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

According to experts, the technique will immensely benefit the dairy farmers as they can now make sure the new offspring of their cow is a female calf. Due to the mechanisation of farm operations and acute shortage of grazing land, the farmers nowadays are not preferring male calves as it becomes a liability for them whereas female calves add to their income by providing milk.

“The sexed semen technique will also help to boost the milk production in the state which is necessary to meet the rising demand,” said Cecilia Joseph, professor of the gynaecology department of Madras Veterinary College.

Artificial insemination is the technique in which semen with living sperms is collected from the male and introduced into female reproductive tract at the proper time with the help of instruments.

