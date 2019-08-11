Diplomat futsal in Chennai brings countries closer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Futsal matches in Chennai took a new turn on Saturday, as diplomats living in the city came together, contesting against each other in the Ascott Premier League, which was organised in association with Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The winning team was Korea and the runner-up was Thailand. Eight teams including diplomats from consulates of Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, a team of Sri Lankan refugees living in the State and a team of honorary consuls in the city took part.

The objective of this year’s tournament is to promote fitness and camaraderie amongst the diplomatic community, in addition to throwing light on the plight of refugees, said Ascott International Management India, in a statement.Speaking about the event, Supriya Malhotra from Ascott said, “We are delighted to be hosting our third edition of the League and have the unwavering support of Chennai’s diplomatic community.”