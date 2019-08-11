Duo arrested for snatching mobile phone

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two men have been arrested by the city police for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a woman techie on Friday at MRC nagar. Police said S Kavya, a resident of Tondiarpet, who works in a private company in Sholinganallur, was waiting at MRC Nagar bus stop on Friday at around 8am when two men on a bike snatched her mobile phone and tried to escape. As Kavya raised an alarm, the passers-by managed to nab the duo. N Karthikeyan (21) and R Karthik were remanded to judicial custody.