Duo arrested for snatching mobile phone

CHENNAI : Two men have been arrested by the city police for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a woman techie on Friday at MRC nagar. Police said S Kavya, a resident of Tondiarpet, who works in a private company in Sholinganallur, was waiting at MRC Nagar bus stop on Friday at around 8am when two men on a bike snatched her mobile phone and tried to escape. As Kavya raised an alarm, the passers-by managed to nab the duo. N Karthikeyan (21) and R Karthik were remanded to judicial custody.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Tear gas fired in Hong Kong with no end in sight to protests
Situation in J-K peaceful ahead of Eid, people allowed to offer prayers in neighbourhood mosques
Suffering of flood affected people heart breaking: Rahul Gandhi
Will mobile-only plan help Netflix thrive in India?
Thar Express reaches Jodhpur with 165 passengers, confusion persists over its next round
Citing historical documents, Jaipur royals claim to be descendants of Lord Rama