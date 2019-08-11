Minor fire at e-seva centre at Madhavaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A minor fire broke out at the E-seva centre inside the zonal office at Madhavaram on Friday.

However, no causalities were reported. According to sources, smoke was spotted by a security guard who informed the fire services, which, in turn, rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Police said all documents and computers were destroyed. A case has been registered with the Puzhal police and further investigations are on.