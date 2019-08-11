Home Cities Chennai

Polluted Korattur lake to be converted into eco-park, thanks to locals

Korattur, a locality in the western parts of Chennai, is surrounded by many hazardous industries and factories.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Around 250 varieties of saplings will be planted around Korattur lake at an estimated cost of `6 lakh, to attract migratory birds | Martin Louis

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI : While on one hand, lakes across Chennai have been vanishing, on the other, concerned residents of Korattur have tied up with the State government to restore 590 acres of polluted Korattur Lake into a eco-park. The lake near Ambattur will be converted into an eco-park similar to the one present at Chetpet, said officials from the Water Resources Department.

Korattur, a locality in the western parts of Chennai, is surrounded by many hazardous industries and factories. And according to tests by Metro Water, it was found that Korattur lake was highly polluted by toxic industrial effluents and sewage from neighbouring houses too. Turbidity, PH and salinity levels were so high that Metro Water decided against drawing water from the lake when the water crisis was at its peak, two months ago.

Hence, to add a green touch to the otherwise polluted lake, officials had proposed to turn it into an eco-park. They have written to the State government to allocate `40 crore to build boundary walls and a walking path.This effort at eco-restoration will take place along with the local resident welfare association’s help, said officials. Residents will assist in planting 250 species of herbal plants and trees and also install two recharge wells around the lake.

“We have been approaching every government official concerned, for the desilting of the lake since January. It is ideal to desilt it now as the lake bed is completely dry. But as Chennai district doesn’t have a mining department, this is not taking off,” said S Sekaran, a member from the people’s movement for protection of Korattur Eri.

Officials said most of the construction work for the boardwalk has been completed and in the next 10 days, people can take walks along the lake. “After we get enough funds, a space for children to play, benches and lighting will be done. Once the eco-park is completed and  thrown open to the public, we are planning to entrust the Korattur residents welfare association with its maintenance,” said a senior official from the Water Resources Department, a wing of the Public Works Department.So far, two structures called mud plants have been built on the lake bed, from which different varieties of birds that visit the lake regularly, can quench their thirst and hunger.

Corpn reclaims 5 acres of land at Adyar
Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday reclaimed 5.20 acres worth `212 crore from St.Patrick’s Educational Institution at Adyar which had encroached the site for a long time, according to a release. This comes in the wake of  Madras High Court giving green signal to the corporation to take back the encroached land which was in litigation since 2005.

According to the release,  during a court proceedings in 2013, though the corporation had all documents to prove that the land belonged to it, it was not impleaded and was not aware of the proceedings. Subsequently, the land still continued to be used by the school. Following this, the corporation went on an appeal. On July 15, a division bench set aside an earlier order and ruled in favour of the civic body. Corporation officials then sent a notice to the school in the last week of July over reclamation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Korattur lake eco-park
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp