Tondiarpet fire station to get new building

After being on the back burner for two years, the reconstruction of the Tondiarpet fire station, which began recently, is set to be finished by September end.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The fire station building which is under construction at Tondiarpet | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being on the back burner for two years, the reconstruction of the Tondiarpet fire station, which began recently, is set to be finished by September end. “Foundation and pillars have been laid and work is going on with good progress,’’ said Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC) officials.

As the old station was in a dilapidated condition and only had an asbestos roof, the TNPHC in 2017 started building a new one at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore. However, the contractors for the project left mid-way which resulted in the project getting stalled. “The issue was resolved after general elections and we expect the work to be over in two months,’’ said the official.

For two years, the 18 fire staff and two fire engines belonging to the Tondiarpet station have been operating from a temporary station at Mint (Vallalar Nagar). However, since, the station is far from the remote localities of Tondiarpet, fire personnel believe any further hindrance in construction may cause a delay in response time to crises. “Localities in Tondiarpet are at least four kilometres from Mint. In case of emergency, it will be impossible to beat the heavy traffic to get there on time,’’ said a fireman in North Chennai region.

According to the Standing Fire Advisory Committee, the response time for fire crisis in urban areas should be between five to seven minutes. But taking a recent case in Tondiarpet, where a godown caught fire, it took more than fifteen minutes for a fire engine to reach the spot.

‘’If the Tondiarpet fire station was operable back then, it would have just taken 2 to 3 minutes,’’ said the fire personnel, adding that though there were stations nearby, such as Thiruvottriyur, Korukkupet and Royapuram, the roads in North Chennai are very narrow for fire engines to ply on time. A senior fire service official told TNIE that when there is a dire emergency, fire engines are always deployed from nearby fire stations as well.

