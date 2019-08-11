Video of Kancheepuram collector abusing cop in temple goes viral

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A video of Kancheepuram collector P Ponniah allegedly abusing a police inspector verbally for allowing public to enter through VVIP entrance at the Sri Devarajaswamy temple on Friday night, is going viral on social media. In the video, the collector is seen calling the inspector ‘rascal’ and threatening to suspend him for not checking the passes and allowing people without valid passes to enter through VVIP entrance on the west gopuram side of the temple.

Special facilities and passes have been prepared as scores of devotees have been thronging the temple as part of Aththi Varadhar festival. The entire incident occurred in front of the public and police personnel and the inspector was seen apologising. Police sources said, “Some of the police officers bring in seven to 10 persons as family members through the VVIP gate and the people who have obtained the pass by paying money have to wait in long queues.

The issue was raised earlier and on Friday, one of the inspectors was caught.” Police said the inspector in the video is Ramesh attached to Tiruvallur police station. Senior police officers were not available for comments.